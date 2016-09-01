Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 MyRepublic:
* Submitted its expression of interest to telecommunications regulator, formally expressing its bid to become fourth mobile operator in singapore
* MyRepublic is set to launch in australia at the end of 2016
* Outcome of the new entrant spectrum auction is expected to be announced in october 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)