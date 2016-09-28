Sept 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve money grew 14.5 percent year on year in week to Sept 23 versus 12.0 percent year ago

* Currency in circulation down 204.6 billion rupees to 17.40 trln rupees in week to Sept 23

* India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.9 percent on Sept 16

* Currency in circulation grew 16.6 pct y-o-y in week to Sept 23 versus 11.8 percent year ago Source text: bit.ly/2deSuyj