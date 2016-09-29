Sept 29 Pepsico Inc :
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37; Q3 core earnings per
share $1.40; Q3 net revenue $16.03 billion, down 2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $15.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 core constant currency EPS growth, excluding
Venezuela deconsolidation, to be 10 percent
* Sees approximately 4 percent organic revenue growth in
2016, excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 core earnings per share of $4.78
* Sees negative impact of foreign currency translation on
2016 core EPS at 3 percent
* Sees net capital spending of approximately $3 billion in
2016
