Dec 8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp :
* Sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion;
sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45
* Q4 sales are trending towards lower end of guidance
* Sees 2017 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $1.7
billion to $2.0 billion
* Q4 Surgical Heart Valve Therapy sales trending below oct
guidance; Q4 critical care sales are trending consistent with
guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales in
the range of $415 million to $430 million
* Sees 2017 surgical heart valve therapy sales of $750
million to $790 million
* In 2017, continues to anticipate european regulatory
approval for Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra System, Edwards Centera
Valve System
* Sees 2017 critical care sales of $560 million to $600
million
