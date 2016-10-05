BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 5 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve money grew 14.8 percent year-on-year in week to Sept 30 versus 11.0 percent year ago
* Currency in circulation grew 16.9 pct y-o-y in week to Sept 30 vs 10.3 pct year ago
* Currency in circulation down 122.3 billion rupees to 17.28 trln rupees in week to Sept 30 Source text: bit.ly/2dtcDBk Further company coverage:
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen