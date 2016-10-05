Oct 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve money grew 14.8 percent year-on-year in week to Sept 30 versus 11.0 percent year ago

* Currency in circulation grew 16.9 pct y-o-y in week to Sept 30 vs 10.3 pct year ago

* Currency in circulation down 122.3 billion rupees to 17.28 trln rupees in week to Sept 30 Source text: bit.ly/2dtcDBk Further company coverage: