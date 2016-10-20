Oct 19 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Tesla motors inc - all Tesla vehicles being produced now have full self-driving hardware

* Tesla Motors-all vehicles produced to have hardware needed for full self-driving capability at safety level substantially greater than that of human driver

* Tesla Motors - models and model X vehicles with new hardware are already in production

* Tesla Motors Inc- before activating features enabled by new hardware, will further calibrate the system using millions of miles of real-world driving

* Tesla-while calibration is occurring,Teslas with new hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently available on teslas with first-generation autopilot hardware