Oct 17 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $3.11, excluding special items; Q3
revenue fell 3.8 percent to $9.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $9.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports Q3 net income of $965 million; Q3 adjusted net
income fell 41 percent to $997 million
* Q3 passenger unit revenue fell 5.8 percent from a year
earlier
* Sees Q4 pre-tax profit margin to be between 5 percent and
7 percent, excluding special items
* sees Q4 passenger unit revenue to fall between 4 percent
and 6 percent from a year earlier
* sees Q4 flight capacity will rise between 1 percent and 2
percent from a year ago
* Sees Q4 unit costs excluding fuel, other charges will rise
4.75 percent-5.75 percent, largely due to labor deals
* Narrows forecast for 2016 capacity growth to between 1.2
percent and 1.4 percent, versus prior plans to grow up to 1.5
percent
* Says it expects to pay on average between $1.63 and $1.68
per gallon of fuel in Q4
