* Qtrly revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.74 billion last year
* We expect Q4'16 free cash flow to be similar to Q3'16 free
cash flow
* Regulatory environment for foreign digital content
services in China has become challenging
* Q3 international streaming net additions 3.20 million
versus co's forecast of 2 million
* Sees Q4 international streaming net additions 3.75 million
* Plan to license content to existing online service
providers in China rather than operate own service in China in
the near term
* Sees Q4 international streaming revenue $947 million
* Expect revenue from China licensing will be modest
* Q3 total earnings per share including DVD $0.12
* Sees Q4 total earnings per share including DVD $0.13
* Have a long term desire to serve the chinese people
directly, and hope to launch service in China eventually
* "Presume that Amazon Prime video will become as global as
Youtube and Netflix this fall with the launch of the Jeremy
Clarkson Show"
* For the balance of 2016, we will continue to operate
around break even
* Plan to raise additional debt in the coming weeks
* Q3 U.S. streaming net additions 0.37 million versus
company's forecast of 0.3 million
* Streaming content obligations at quarter end were $14.4
billion, up $1 billion sequentially
* To start generating material global profits in 2017 and
beyond, by marching up operating margins steadily for many years
* Q3 Total streaming net additions 3.57 million versus
company's forecast of 2.30 million
* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.4 billion
* Sees Q4 Total streaming net additions 5.2 million
* By end of Q3, had un-grandfathered 75 percent of members
that are being un-grandfathered this year and impact has been
consistent with expectations
* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming net additions 1.45 million
* Sees Q4 Total streaming revenue $2.34 billion
* Investing in more content across multiple international
markets in Q4, project international contribution loss to grow
moderately to $75 million
* In 2017, we intend to release over 1,000 hours of premium
original programming, up from over 600 hours this year
* Expanding content budget (approximately $6 billion in 2017
on a P&L basis)
* Will face tough international net adds comparison in Q1'17
because of initial membership surge in Q1'16 tied to launch of
130 additional territories
* Internationally, initial demand from launch in Spain,
Portugal and Italy in Q4'15 will also affect year-over-year net
adds comparison
