Oct 17 Netflix Inc :

* Qtrly revenue $2.29 billion versus $1.74 billion last year

* We expect Q4'16 free cash flow to be similar to Q3'16 free cash flow

* Regulatory environment for foreign digital content services in China has become challenging

* Q3 international streaming net additions 3.20 million versus co's forecast of 2 million

* Sees Q4 international streaming net additions 3.75 million

* Plan to license content to existing online service providers in China rather than operate own service in China in the near term

* Sees Q4 international streaming revenue $947 million

* Expect revenue from China licensing will be modest

* Q3 total earnings per share including DVD $0.12

* Sees Q4 total earnings per share including DVD $0.13

* Have a long term desire to serve the chinese people directly, and hope to launch service in China eventually

* "Presume that Amazon Prime video will become as global as Youtube and Netflix this fall with the launch of the Jeremy Clarkson Show"

* For the balance of 2016, we will continue to operate around break even

* Plan to raise additional debt in the coming weeks

* Q3 U.S. streaming net additions 0.37 million versus company's forecast of 0.3 million

* Streaming content obligations at quarter end were $14.4 billion, up $1 billion sequentially

* To start generating material global profits in 2017 and beyond, by marching up operating margins steadily for many years

* Q3 Total streaming net additions 3.57 million versus company's forecast of 2.30 million

* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.4 billion

* Sees Q4 Total streaming net additions 5.2 million

* By end of Q3, had un-grandfathered 75 percent of members that are being un-grandfathered this year and impact has been consistent with expectations

* Sees Q4 U.S. Streaming net additions 1.45 million

* Sees Q4 Total streaming revenue $2.34 billion

* Investing in more content across multiple international markets in Q4, project international contribution loss to grow moderately to $75 million

* In 2017, we intend to release over 1,000 hours of premium original programming, up from over 600 hours this year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expanding content budget (approximately $6 billion in 2017 on a P&L basis)

* Will face tough international net adds comparison in Q1'17 because of initial membership surge in Q1'16 tied to launch of 130 additional territories

* Internationally, initial demand from launch in Spain, Portugal and Italy in Q4'15 will also affect year-over-year net adds comparison Source text - bit.ly/2eaNPyn Further company coverage: