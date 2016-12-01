Dec 1 Fandango:

* Online movie ticket company Fandango, owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal, says it will acquire Peru-based online movie ticket firm Cinepapaya

* Fandango says deal will extend its reach to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia

* Fandango says its ticketing in U.S. is up 40 percent year-over-year, with more than 70 percent of tickets sold on mobile devices