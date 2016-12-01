PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Fandango:
* Online movie ticket company Fandango, owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal, says it will acquire Peru-based online movie ticket firm Cinepapaya
* Fandango says deal will extend its reach to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia
* Fandango says its ticketing in U.S. is up 40 percent year-over-year, with more than 70 percent of tickets sold on mobile devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.