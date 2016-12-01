Dec 1 General Motors Co :

* General Motors says U.S. vehicle sales in November rose 10.2 percent to 252,644 units

* General motors estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in November was about 17.9 million units

* General motors says U.S. auto industry "well-positioned for sales to continue at or near record levels into 2017"