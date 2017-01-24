Jan 24 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.00

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Qtrly revenue rose 54 percent to $7.67 billion

* Says Mobile MAUS on China retail marketplaces reached 493 million in December, up 43 million over September

* Says China retail marketplaces had 443 million annual active buyers in 2016, up 9 percent versus 2015

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 53 percent versus prior forecast of 48 percent growth