Jan 26 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc
:
* Potash Corp announces preliminary full-year 2016 earnings
* Q4 nitrogen sales volume 1.6 million tonnes versus 1.6
million tonnes in Q3
* Q4 phosphate sales volume 0.7 million tonnes versus 0.8
million tonnes in Q3
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.55 including
items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 potash sales volumes 2.2 million versus 2.5 million
tonnes in Q3
* Currently undergoing an impairment assessment of carrying
value of certain assets, with a particular focus on phosphate
* Q4 nitrogen average realized sales price $182 per tonne
versus $200 per tonne in Q3
* Impact of assessment is not reflected in preliminary qtrly
results
* Initiated Rocanville ramp-up; expect company-wide potash
cost of goods sold to decline by approximately $10 per-tonne in
2017
* Q4 average realized phosphate price $404 per tonne versus
$385 per tonne in Q3
* Q4 potash average realized potash price $157 per tonne
versus $150 per tonne in Q3
* Forecast full-year potash gross margin of $550-$800
million
* Maintain our global potash shipment estimate of 61-64
million tonnes for 2017
* Forecast combined nitrogen and phosphate gross margin will
be in range of $150-$400 million in 2017
* Q4 sales $1,058 million versus $1,354 million last year
* Supported by healthy underlying consumption, lower global
inventories, canpotex fully committed for Q1, see "continued
potash recovery"
* In China, anticipate "supportive" domestic crop prices and
strong affordability to encourage consumption growth in 2017
regarding potash market
* For potash, in India, believe lower nutrient retail
prices, reduced inventory levels will support increased demand
in 2017
* Potash Corp sees "more cautious second-half outlook for
our nitrogen earnings and expected challenges for our phosphate
results"
* Expect company-wide potash cost of goods sold to decline
by approximately $10 per-tonne in 2017
* Anticipate 2017 potash sales volumes will be in range of
8.7-9.4 million tonnes
* Expect to complete impairment assessment no later than
late february
* Sees 2017 potash gross margin $550-$800 million
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc sees combined
nitrogen and phosphate gross margin will be in range of
$150-$400 million in 2017
* Global phosphate markets were subdued during Q4 as Chinese
exports, seasonally slow demand in India offset stronger
shipments to Latin America
* "Potash demand was strong in Q4"
* Q4 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
