Jan 31 Nasdaq Inc :

* Reports Q4 loss per share $1.35, Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $599 million

* Announces new Corporate Services segment, incorporating listing services and corporate solutions; Market Technology now stand-alone segment

* Will end its NLX interest rate futures business

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $600.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP operating expenses $386 million, up $96 million from year ago; Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses $324 million, up $39 million from year ago

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP operating expense $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion