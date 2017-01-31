UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31 Apple Inc :
* Apple Inc reports Q1 earnings of $3.36 per share, Q1 revenue rises 3 percent to $78.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $77.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion
* Q2 revenue view $53.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says international sales accounted for 64 percent of quarter's revenue
* Sees Q2 gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent
* Sees Q2 operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion
* Says board has declared cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock
* Says revenue from services led by "record customer activity on the App Store" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources