BRIEF-Sabadell to pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro gross per share
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
Nov 21 Singapore's GIC:
* Singapore's GIC - Lim Chow Kiat appointed CEO, Jeffrey Jaensubhakij appointed group chief investment officer effective Jan 1
* Singapore's GIC - Group President Lim Siong Guan will retire, and be appointed advisor to the GIC Group executive committee Source text: (bit.ly/2gBcr7d)
* To pay complementary dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.032) gross per share
COLOMBO, Jan 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady in thin volume on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and inward remittances outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.