Jan 26 Dow Chemical Co :
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share on operating basis $0.99
* Q4 sales were $13.0 billion, up 14 percent
* Agricultural Sciences reported Q4 sales of $1.7 billion,
up from $1.6 billion
* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported Q4 sales of
$2.41 billion, slightly up from $2.38 billion
* Performance Plastics reported Q4 sales of $4.8 billion, up
from $4.6 billion in the year-ago period
* Says "We are seeing early signs of positive economic
momentum, with the United States in expansionary mode"
* Says "Europe continues its gradual recovery, despite
increasing political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions"
* Says "China's transition is progressing on a robust path",
sustained growth of Asia's middle class continues to drive
demand throughout region
* Says for year ahead, remain squarely focused on 3
priorities, including closing DowDupont transaction, "driving
quickly toward the intended spins"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $12.38
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: