BEIJING Aug 17 China's top bank regulator said Beijing's clean-up of local Chinese government debt is progressing smoothly and that risks from the stack of loans are under control.

Liu Mingkang said China faces persistent imported inflation pressures and that Beijing would continue to clamp down on bank lending to property speculators.

He made the remarks in an interview with the Chinese state paper, the People's Daily. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)