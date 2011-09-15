DALIAN, China, Sept 15 Airbus, a unit of
aerospace group EADS EAD.PA, eyes challenges stemming from a
possible global recession brought on by the eurozone debt crisis
but Asia, notably China, will provide a buffer for growth, its
chief operating officer on Thursday.
"If there is a big recession there will be less traffic and
so the airlines will not generate the cash to buy new aircraft,"
Fabrice Bregier, Airbus's chief operating officer, told Reuters
in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in
Dalian.
But Bregier said Airbus is now better placed compared to the
crisis in the 1990s and 2008/09.
"Now we are in the global market so we don't sell
exclusively to Europe or America and in our order book our
biggest share comes from Asia and China plays a big role," he
said.
Bregier said Airbus will deliver its first superjumbo to
mainland carrier China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) in a few
weeks and the aircraft will be made operational in November.
Earlier in the month Boeing (BA.N), Airbus's main rival,
said China will need 5,000 commercial aircraft worth $600
billion over the next 20 years, a 25 percent increase on the
company's previous estimate.
Airbus, which currently has a market share of 45 percent in
China, is due to publish its global forecasts on Sept. 20.
Bregier said the firm's market share in China will exceed 50
percent in the next few years.
