In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
HONG KONG Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest bank by market value, said on Thursday that less than 10 percent of its total loan book comprises loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFV).
The bank has around 530 billion yuan ($83 billion) worth of loans outstanding to LGVFs and 90 percent of those are covered by cash flow or provisions, said President Zhang Yun at a press conference held after the company announced record profits for the first half. [ID:n
Zhang added that the bank also sees its net interest margin remaining stable during the second half of the year.
$1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. IMMIGRATION A U.S. appeals court in San Francisco says it will rule by the end of business on Thursday regarding
* HHV Portfolio was flat in January recording a performance of 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: