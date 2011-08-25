HONG KONG Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-largest bank by market value, said on Thursday that less than 10 percent of its total loan book comprises loans to local government financing vehicles (LGFV).

The bank has around 530 billion yuan ($83 billion) worth of loans outstanding to LGVFs and 90 percent of those are covered by cash flow or provisions, said President Zhang Yun at a press conference held after the company announced record profits for the first half. [ID:n

Zhang added that the bank also sees its net interest margin remaining stable during the second half of the year.

$1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ken Wills)