CHENGDU Oct 11 Chinese state automaker BAIC Group has no interest in participating in any rescue plan for Saab , its chairman said on Tuesday.

Xu Heyi made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of an industry forum in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Xu also said the company was in talks to buy some overseas auto parts assets, but he did not give any details.

BAIC, previously called Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co, is the China partner of Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Hyundai Motor .

Last week, China's Geely, the owner of Volvo cars, denied a Swedish media report that it planned to seek ownership of the struggling car maker Saab, which is in desperate need of money under a court-backed restructuring under creditor protection.

Saab Saab has lurched from one crisis to another since this year and shut down in April, unable to pay its suppliers who are owed more than 150 million euros.

The company applied to the courts for creditor protection in August when it was unable to pay workers.

Before China's Youngman and Pangda Automobile Trade Co agreed to invest in Saab, the Trollhattan-based family saloon maker had announced a deal with China's Hawtai Motor Group, which fell through.

Since then, market rumors circulated that BAIC, which had previously bought some Saab platforms, might been interested in bailing out the struggling Swedish car maker. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)