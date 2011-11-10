BEIJING Nov 10 China's current account surplus will be about three percent of gross domestic product in 2011, Guo Shuqing, the newly appointed chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Thursday.

Guo was making his first public speech as the top regulator of China's domestic securities markets to the International Financial Forum in Beijing.

China's current account surplus narrowed to 2.8 percent of GDP in the first half of the year, according to official data released at the end of September.

The surplus was about 5.1 percent of GDP in 2010, down from 6 percent in 2009 and 11 percent in 2007, but still above the 4 percent threshold that U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner says is needed to keep the global economy well balanced.

Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said last month that he expected the current account surplus to be about four percent of GDP in 2011.