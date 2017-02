BEIJING Nov 11 China's full year trade surplus is likely to hit $150 billion in 2011, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday, adding that export growth faced a challenging outlook given the global economic backdrop.

"China's exports and imports will continue to grow in 2012 but the growth rates will probably be slower than in 2011," the Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that growth in imports would exceed growth in exports in 2012, helping China achieve a better balance of trade.

(Reporting by Wang Lan and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)