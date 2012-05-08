BEIJING May 8 China Construction Bank, the world's No. 2 bank by market value, will post slower but double-digit growth in net profits this year, President Zhang Jianguo said on Tuesday.

Zhang said China Construction Bank (CCB) (0939.HK) (601939.SS) still expects to make at least 830 billion yuan

($131.6 billion) worth of new loans in 2012, on par with last year, if not slightly higher.

"When we fixed our business plan for the year, we did not plan for profits to grow as fast as they did in previous years," Zhang told Reuters in an interview. "In the plan, (profit growth) is to retreat but still in double digits."

"This year's increase (in new loans) will largely be in line with last year's, or maybe slightly higher," he said from his 16th floor office in China's central business district.

CCB, one of China's "Big Four" banks and about 7 percent owned by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek [TEM.UL], enjoyed a 25 percent jump in net profits last year.

However, CCB suffered a disappointing first quarter when rising funding costs eroded net profits, which grew just 9 percent and missed market expectations. A paltry 5 percent rise in fee income also hurt overall earnings.

Zhang said subdued growth in fee income in the first quarter was "abnormal" and a result of Beijing's crackdown on fee charging by banks. He said growth in fee income should recover to double digits for 2012.

A tough year lies ahead for China's banking sector as a slowing economy risks creating more bad debt.

Meanwhile depositors, fed up with negative real rates of interest, are demanding higher savings rates which banks are supplying via off-balance sheet wealth management products which typically pay twice the level of official deposit rates and ramp up funding costs.

Zhang said CCB is in talks over an overseas merger and acquisition deal that will be announced later this year, but declined to give further details.

"We are in the midst of steadily pushing for the deal. You can see the results in the second-half of the year," he said.

($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Victoria Bi, Zhao Hongmei and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

