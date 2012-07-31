BEIJING, July 31 Profits at China's steel mills fell by 96 percent in the first half of 2012 compared with the year before, the China Iron and Steel Association, which represents the country's largest mills, said on Wednesday.

Many mills, especially the larger ones, are struggling as steel prices dive just as expensive upgrades commissioned during China's decade of booming steel demand are coming online.

The industry as a whole earned 2.385 billion yuan ($374 million) in the first half of the year, CISA officials told reporters at its regular press conference.

Sales margins have fallen to 0.13 percent, from 3.06 percent last year, CISA said.

($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting By David Stanway; writing by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((lucy.hornby@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 10 6627 1269)) Keywords: CHINA STEEL/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.