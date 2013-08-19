Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SHANGHAI Aug 19 Everbright Securities , the Chinese brokerage caught up in mistaken trades on Friday and again this week, said human error was responsible for a mistaken bond trade on Monday morning.
Monday's mistake occurred on a trade with a face value of 10 million yuan ($1.64 million) of government bonds. A trader mistakenly inputted a yield of 4.20 percent, 25 basis points higher than the yield on the same bond at Friday's close, the brokerage said in a statement on its website on Monday afternoon.
The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission blamed a trading system error for mistaken stock trades that occurred on Friday. ($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.