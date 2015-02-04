UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to remove erroneous link to source text)
Feb 5 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Preliminary 2014 net profit up around 12 percent to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.97 billion)
* Total sales volume increased by 10.1 percent to 5.62 million vehicles
* SAIC is China's largest car manufacturer Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.