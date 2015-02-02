SHANGHAI Feb 2 The head of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said the design of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connector scheme has been completed and will match the design of the currently running Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme, the official Securities Times reported on Monday.

The paper, which is operated by the government publication the People's Daily, quoted "recent comments" made by Wu Lujun in Hong Kong, without giving a specific date. Wu said technical preparations had begun now that the design was complete, the report said.

Foreign investors have been eagerly awaiting more information on the design and timeline for the opening of the Shenzhen exchange to foreign capital. Shenzhen is seen as housing more dynamic, private companies in hot sectors like pharmaceuticals and information technology, as compared to Shanghai, more dominated by state-owned financial giants. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)