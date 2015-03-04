New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 General Motors Co says:
* Feb China auto sales up 1.3 percent y/y, versus 2.4 percent fall in Jan Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.