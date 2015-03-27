SHANGHAI, March 27 China's property shares surged on Friday in response to state media reports on government measures to support the sector, fuelling investors expectations of more stimulus steps from Beijing.

China's CSI300 real estate index jumped about 3 percent in afternoon trade. Property stocks in Hong Kong also rose.

China's Ministry of Land and Resources and Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development have jointly issued notices, urging local governments to support the need of residents to improve their housing conditions, the official People's Daily reported.

The two ministries also called for reduction or even suspension of land supply in cities where there is a surplus of houses, according to the report.

The market also expected the government to announce fresh measures soon, including tax cuts and a reduction in mortgage lending rates, to aid the struggling property sector. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)