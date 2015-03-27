SHANGHAI, March 27 China's property shares
surged on Friday in response to state media reports on
government measures to support the sector, fuelling investors
expectations of more stimulus steps from Beijing.
China's CSI300 real estate index jumped about 3
percent in afternoon trade. Property stocks in Hong Kong
also rose.
China's Ministry of Land and Resources and Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development have jointly issued notices,
urging local governments to support the need of residents to
improve their housing conditions, the official People's Daily
reported.
The two ministries also called for reduction or even
suspension of land supply in cities where there is a surplus of
houses, according to the report.
The market also expected the government to announce fresh
measures soon, including tax cuts and a reduction in mortgage
lending rates, to aid the struggling property sector.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)