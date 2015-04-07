BRIEF-Photon Control appoints Scott Edmonds as CEO and president
* Photon Control announces appointments to its board of directors and management team and cancellation of requisitioned shareholder meeting
April 7 Ford Motor Co says:
* March China vehicle sales +1.0 percent y/y, versus +9 percent in Feb
* Ford and its joint-venture partners in China sold 104,842 vehicles in March
* January-March China vehicle sales +9.0 percent y/y, versus +45 percent year ago
* Ford sold 296,825 vehicles in China during first quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicholas Heath)
* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing