April 7 Ford Motor Co says:

* March China vehicle sales +1.0 percent y/y, versus +9 percent in Feb

* Ford and its joint-venture partners in China sold 104,842 vehicles in March

* January-March China vehicle sales +9.0 percent y/y, versus +45 percent year ago

* Ford sold 296,825 vehicles in China during first quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicholas Heath)