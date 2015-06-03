UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* May China vehicle sales total 102,500, up 0.1 percent y/y vs 19.4 percent y/y decrease in April
* Jan-May China vehicle sales at 494,300, up 6.8 percent y/y versus 15.4 percent increase year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources