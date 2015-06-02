(Corrects to say sales rose, not fell, in April)

June 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:

* May China auto sales total 80,298, up 32.3 percent y/y versus 11.7 percent rise in April

* January-May China auto sales at 387,520, up 31.3 percent y/y versus 10.6 percent rise year ago Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/1BFE3XG) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)