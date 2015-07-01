UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* June China vehicle sales total 100,600 cars, +41.7 percent y/y, versus 13.3 percent rise in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 512,800 cars, +10.1 percent y/y, versus 11.7 percent rise year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.