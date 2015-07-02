UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Honda Motor Co says:
* June China vehicle sales total 73,381 units, +26.1 percent y/y, versus 32.3 percent rise in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 460,901, +30.4 percent y/y Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1JyPUPF] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.