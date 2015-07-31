BEIJING, July 31 China's securities regulator said on Friday that recent emergency measures to stabilize the stock market were necessary but temporary, while the government's commitment to market-oriented reforms has not changed.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told a news conference in Beijing that China would gradually push forward plans for a registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system.

CSRC has suspended IPOs after the country's stock market crashed in mid-June.

"Reducing or suspending IPOs to stabilize the market is necessary," CSRC said.

"Some emergency measures are short-term in nature, while the direction toward market-oriented reforms remains unchanged."

Separately, CSRC also said it had suspended review of applications by some asset managers to create certain types of structured investment products. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)