SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 30 China Construction Bank Corp, the country's second-biggest lender by assets, reported flat first-half net profit, accompanied by a rise in bad debt.

CCB said its net profit for the January-June period was 131.9 billion yuan ($20.65 billion), flat from 130.7 billion yuan in the year-earlier period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 64.9 billion yuan in the second quarter, flat from 64.9 billion yuan in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

Forecasts for second-quarter net profit by three analysts averaged 65.3 billion yuan, according to StarMine data.

CCB said its ratio of non-performing loans increased to 1.42 percent at the end of June from 1.30 percent at end-March and 1.19 percent at the end of 2014.

