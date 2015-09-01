Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
Sept 1 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* CEO, speaking in Shanghai, says decision to invest in China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd "quick and easy" despite recent stock market volatility (Reporting by Christopher Cushing)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)