SHANGHAI Dec 4 China will officially launch a circuit breaker for the country's benchmark stock indexes after Jan 1, 2016, respected financial magazine Caixin reported on its website, citing regulatory sources.

In September, China's Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges and the China Financial Futures Exchange said they planned to introduce the mechanism to "stabilize the market", and has published proposals for public consultation.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)