UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* September China vehicle sales total 82,531, +28.5 pct y/y, versus +50.7 percent in August
* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales total 694,807, +34.1 pct y/y Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/1G1CB9x] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.