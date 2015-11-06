SHANGHAI Nov 6 Chinese brokerages have almost finished investigating and closing suspected "grey margin" accounts, a spokesperson for the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission said at a regular press conference on Friday.

Illegal margin loans from grey margin lenders was a major factor amplifying leverage and volatility in China's stock markets this summer.

After a spectacular rise in late 2014 and the first half of 2015, China's major stock indices lost around 40 percent of their value between late June and late August.

Indices have since come back around 20 percent, however, and the benchmark CSI 300 index closed up 7.3 percent on the week Friday, its best weekly performance since June. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)