BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp, CU Bancorp agree to merge for about $705 mln
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
Nov 5 General Motors Co says:
* Oct China vehicle sales total record 327,037, +15 pct y/y, versus -3.9 pct in Sept
* Jan-Oct China vehicle sales total record 2.8 million, +2.9 pct y/y Source text: (bit.ly/1Q6iUkh) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nicholas Heath)
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
* Universal Health Services Inc - CEO Alan B. Miller's total compensation in 2016 was $19.9 million versus $20.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2o0vibN] Further company coverage:
* Coach, Inc. appoints Joshua Schulman president & CEO, Coach Brand