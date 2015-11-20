UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* China's Changan Auto president: Targeting annual sales of 400,000 new energy vehicles by 2025
* China's Changan Auto president: China SUV sales cannot sustain current rapid growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.