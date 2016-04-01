BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Names Jeff Zhang as new chief technology officer, replaces Wang Jian Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Carsten)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July