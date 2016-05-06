UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING May 6 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* April China vehicle sales up 9.2 percent y/y to 101,100, versus 40.6 percent gain in March
* January-April China vehicle sales up 22.4 percent y/y to 392,100, versus 2.1 percent gain a year ago (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.