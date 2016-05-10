UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Honda Motor Co says:
* April China vehicle sales up 18.3 pct y/y to 84,648 vehicles, versus up 14.8 pct in March
* January-April China vehicle sales up 12.7 pct y/y to 346,379 vehicles (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources