UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Honda Motors Co says:
* June China vehicle sales +31.8 pct y/y at 96,692 units, versus +23.9 percent in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales +17.7 pct y/y at 542,527 units, versus +30.4 percent a year agoFurther company coverage: (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources