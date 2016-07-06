European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
July 6 General Motors Co says:
* June China vehicle sales total 273,563, +11.2 percent y/y, versus +16.9 percent in May
* Jan-June China vehicle sales total 1.8 million, +5.3 percent y/y, versus +4.4 percent year ago Source text: [bit.ly/29plh2y] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Oji Holdings is expected to report 5 percent year-on-year rise in group operating profit with 52 billion for the April-December period - Nikkei
* With respect to ongoing negotiations with Boeing, "coversations are constructive" - Conf call Further company coverage: