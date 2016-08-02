Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* July China vehicle sales up 5.7 percent from a year earlier to about 97,700 vehicles, swinging back into the plus column from a 3.4-percent decline in June

* January-July China vehicle sales up 14.0 percent from a year earlier to about 689,900 vehicles, versus up 11.9 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)