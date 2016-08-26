BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Jiang Ruibin, head of financial accounting at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd says at a press conference in Beijing:
* Interest rate cuts, taxation reforms hurt interest income
* Significantly increased write-off of non-performing loans in H1, compared with a year earlier Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.