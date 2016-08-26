Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd President Zhao Huan says at a press conference in Beijing:

* lender plans to issue secondary capital of not more than 80 billion yuan ($12.00 billion) in next three years

* bank will increase non-performing loan disposal in the second half of this year ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai)