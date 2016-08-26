BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd President Zhao Huan says at a press conference in Beijing:
* lender plans to issue secondary capital of not more than 80 billion yuan ($12.00 billion) in next three years
* bank will increase non-performing loan disposal in the second half of this year ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.